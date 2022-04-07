Phyllis Schneider

HERSCHER — Phyllis Ann Schneider, 88, of Herscher, passed away Tuesday (April 5, 2022) at Citadel nursing home of Kankakee.
She was born June 14, 1933, in Iroquois County, the daughter of Earl and Ethel Martin Dietterle.
Phyllis married Robert Schneider Sr. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher. He preceded her in death Jan. 11, 2015.
She was co-owner of A&T Supply in Herscher.
Phyllis enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. She also liked crocheting, knitting and reading.
Phyllis was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are four children, Robert Jr. and Carmen Schneider, of Bourbonnais, Pamela and Rick Fasking, of Leland, Raymond and Sally Schneider, of Herscher, and Richard and Michelle Schneider, of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; 24 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Paula; one granddaughter, Renee Coats; one sister, Yvonne Eccleston; and three brothers, Lloyd, Francis and John.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher.
Interment will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Herscher.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
A meal and time of fellowship with the family will be at the church following the burial.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.