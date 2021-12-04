Phyllis Riegel

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some patchy slick spots are also possible where fog is densest and temperatures are below freezing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&