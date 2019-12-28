BOURBONNAIS — Phyllis M. Patterson, 91, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
She was born Oct. 28, 1928, in Marion, the daughter of Solly and Etta Marie Sanson Webb. Phyllis married William S. Patterson on May 20, 1946.
Phyllis was a secretary at Roper Corporation.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, James (Vicki) Patterson and William Patterson, all of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, Dawn (Scott) Porter, James (Jill) Patterson, Jennifer Patterson, Jonathan (Alezia) Patterson, Michael Patterson and Erika (James) Crawford; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Preceding her in death were her husband, William; sister, Janice Biesterfelt; brothers, Edgar Webb and Jerry Webb; a grandson, Matthew Patterson; and special friend, Pat Regnier.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!