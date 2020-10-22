WILMINGTON — Phyllis LaVerne Milton, 91, of Wilmington and formerly of Chicago, Symerton and Ritchie, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) at her home.
Born Nov. 23, 1928, in Chicago, Phyllis was the daughter of John and Victoria (Surovic) Kamis. She was raised and educated in Chicago and graduated as class valedictorian from Jones Commercial High School.
On Aug. 27, 1949, Phyllis married Wayne Conrad Milton, and together they made their home and raised their family in the Wilmington area.
Phyllis worked for many years as a time keeper for the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant. She later assisted several small businesses as a bookkeeper, including her family’s farming operation, where she kept highly detailed records which spanned over many years. Phyllis utilized her accounting skills to help serve her community by acting as treasurer for numerous civic organizations, including the Wilmington Garden Club, Wilmington Area Historical Society, and the reorganized Catfish Days Committee of which she was a founding member.
She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Wilmington, where she sang in the choir and participated in the Methodist Women’s Circle. Phyllis also served as an election judge for almost 40 years and took pleasure in numerous volunteer activities with the Farm Bureau and park board. Throughout the years, she enjoyed many cruises, trips to Europe, and the many extensive trips to Mexico.
When Phyllis was not busy tending to her numerous responsibilities, she took great pleasure in working in the garden or doing crossword puzzles. She had a knack for hand crafts such as crocheting and sewing, and looked forward to any opportunity to travel with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Wayne Milton, of Wilmington; four children, Penny (Irvin) Holm, Celeste Milton and Vicky (William) Weidling, all of Wilmington, and Heather (Paul) Rogers, of Kankakee; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Karen Patterson) Holm, of Palatine, Megan (Joshua) Corlett, of Wilmington, Dr. Robert (Dr. Morgan Gonder) Weidling, of Fairway, Kan., and Brooke Rogers, of Ames, Iowa; three great-grandchildren, Cameron and Emma Corlett and Ingrid Holm; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wendell (Patricia) Milton, of Manteno, and Robert (Sandra Milton), of Kankakee.
Preceding her in death were her parents; three sisters-in-law, Vesta Klafta, Fostine Schwark and Susan Milton; five brothers-in-law, Sherman Milton, Dale Milton, Dale Dahn, Wilber Schwark and Leonard Klafta.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington. The Rev. Harriette Cross from the First United Methodist Church of Wilmington, will officiate.
Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington.
Face masks requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order, and the funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 401 East Kahler Road, Wilmington, IL 60481.
Please sign her online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.
