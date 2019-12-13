Phyllis C. McDonald, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at Miller Healthcare in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 16, 1927, in Kankakee, the daughter of Fred and Jeanette Smith Brenneisen.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Dee Osenglewski, of St. Anne; one stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Kevin and Debbie McDonald, of Lone Oak, Ky.; two stepdaughters and one stepson-in-law, Lisa and Richard Wedeking, of Metropolis, and Jane Galbraith, of Owensboro, Ky.; and one sister, Lois Emme, of Clifton.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 42 years, Daniel F. McDonald; her parents; one daughter, Michelle Osenglewski; and two sisters, Donna Berry and Jackie Blair.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
