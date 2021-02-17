Phyllis Lockwood

BOURBONNAIS — Phyllis Wendling Lockwood, 91, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Fort Worth, Texas, and Bell Gardens, Calif., passed away Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021) at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Life Community, Bourbonnais.
She was born Nov. 6, 1929, in Bonfield, the daughter of Fred and Florence (Reardanz) Wendling. She married Chuck Lockwood, of Texas.
Phyllis spent her life on her own terms, traveling the world with an evangelical choir and spreading the gospel. She was an accomplished real estate investor and property manager. She has been called home to our Lord and to join her many family members who have gone before her.
Surviving are her sisters, Sharon (Ben) Metcalf, of Dripping Springs, Texas, Linda (Barry) Gadbois, of Bourbonnais; brothers, Raymond (Toni) Wendling, of Vero Beach, Fla., Fred (Sharon) Wendling, of Bonfield, and Eldon Wendling, of Kankakee; sister-in-law, Doreen Wendling, of Peoria; brother-in-law, Lester Sharper, of Limestone; godchild and niece, Marla (Ken) Miller, of Sunrise Beach, Mo.; nieces and nephews, Ronnie Wendling (Shirley Bookwalter), of Bonfield, Gary Wendling, of Hammond, Ind., Janet (Gary) Garrett, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jeff (Dawn) Wendling, of Peyton, Colo., Dan (Brenda) Wendling, of Missouri, Kim (Steve) Lindwedel, of Branson, Mo., Lisa (Jeff) Ross, of Vero Beach, Fla., Nancy (Mark) Poland, of Limestone, Beth (Steve) Wilcox, of Limestone, Brent (Anita) Wendling, of Limestone, Joni (Joe) Steinkamp, of Evansville, Ind., Debra Wendling (Nanette Freeman), of Bourbonnais, Sheila (Michael) Pfaff, of Limestone, Michael (Beth) Wendling, of Champaign, Anita (Jeff) Poteete, of Bourbonnais, David (Rhonda) Wendling, of Bradley, Doug (Nikki) Wendling, of Manteno, Amanda (Jason) Bennett, of Clarksville, Tenn., Mark (Cheryl) Metcalf, of Austin, Texas, Marsha Ohara, of Austin, Texas, Bret Gadbois, of Lake Charles, La., Blake (Michele) Gadbois, of Eureka; along with many, many great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; brothers, Elmer Wendling, Clarence Wendling and Harold Wendling; sister, Betty Ann Sharper; sisters-in-law, Milly Wendling, Delma Wendling and Arlene Wendling; niece, Bonnie Wendling; nephews, Larry Wendling, Rick Wendling, Randy Wendling and Alan Wendling; great-niece and great-nephew, Haley Wendling and Jared Gossage; and great-great-nephews, Caleb Vance Klanke and Waylyn Dean Wendling.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, until the 11 a.m. service at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield and Fortitude Community Outreach Program.