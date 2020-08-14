KANKAKEE -- Phyllis K. Blair-Semelroth, born May 29, 1938, the daughter of Ethelmae Blair and Russell R. Blair, passed away Aug. 5, 2020, in Kankakee.
Phyllis Kay, (called by either name), attended Franklin School in Danville, then moved to Catlin, where she graduated from Catlin Township High School before going to college.
She was active and productive throughout her years. She taught junior high and high school English, and later wrote and published three books —Kaleidoscope for Kids, Kaleidoscope for Gerries, and Beyond the Promise.
Phyllis Kay served as a healthcare professional for 44 years, first as a PT assistant, then as RN, director of nursing, LTC administrator, and consultant. She had her BS Ed., RN, and MS/Gerontology Admin. degrees. She earned a summa cum laude for her graduate work at National Louis University, Evanston.
Christian service was important to Phyllis Kay, and she worked in the church from an early age. Her most recent position was as Certified Parish Nurse.
Surviving are her four children: Peter Brad Semelroth, of Phoenix , Ariz., Eric B. Semelroth, of Schaumburg, S. Craig Semelroth, of Bloomingdale, Kristin K. Semelroth-Tyminski, Joe Tyminski, of Oswego, and grandchildren, Megan and Adam Tyminski. Also surviving are siblings Marilyn Slifer, of Danville, Janet Covert, of Hurlock Md., Susan and Ken Poe, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Bill Blair and Karen Blair, of Davenport, Iowa. A living cousin is Sheilah Blair Sokeland, of Hoffman Estates.
For memorial service information, please contact the First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee, at 815-933-1000. Pastor Ron Dalton will officiate. Private interment will be in Gordon Cemetery, Danville.
