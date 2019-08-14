Phyllis Fischer, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away July 29, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 4, 1926, in Bourbonnais, the daughter of Edgar and Regina Grandpre Courville. In 1947, Phyllis married William Fischer, in St. Anne. He preceded her in death.
Phyllis retired in 1988 after 23 years of employment with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. She worked in the Kankakee district, Joliet area, and Aurora regional offices.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Beth and Lee Bouchard, of Bourbonnais; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Thomas Fischer, of Dallas, Texas, and Timothy Fischer and Paula Capeto-Fischer, of Richardson, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jennifer and Ryan Spittal, parents of Jack, Kate, and Quinn, Jill and Tom Wallace, parents of Alec and Tess, and Britt and Wayne Licka, parents of Ty; and one sister-in-law, Sue Courville, and Sue’s family.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Lloyd; and aunts and uncles, including one special uncle, Lionel.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Inurnment will follow in Maternity BVM Catholic Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
