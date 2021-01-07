GRANT PARK — Phyllis L. Drozda, 85, of Grant Park, passed away Monday (Jan. 4, 2021) in Elmhurst.
She was born July 12, 1935, in DeKalb County, Ind., the daughter of Kenneth and Elva Little Sanders. She married Robert J. Drozda Sr. on March 20, 1982, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Momence. He preceded her in death March 23, 2000. She had previously been married to Norman W. Riechers. He preceded her in death in 1979.
Phyllis was a homemaker and a key punch operator at Burlington Northern Railroad. She had also worked at Baker & Taylor in Momence and at the office of Dr. Nadeem Ansari in Manteno.
Surviving are a daughter, Deanna Riechers; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Anna Mae and Jerry Platt, and Sharon and Donald Graham.
Also surviving are three sisters-in-law, Evidine Sanders, Mary Sanders and Ruth Sanders; and one brother-in-law, Leon Albers.
In addition to Robert and Norman, she was preceded in death by one son, Gary Riechers (in 2012); her parents; five brothers; and one sister.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Jensen Funeral Home, 3639 East Route 17, Kankakee Township.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are necessary for everyone.
Inurnment will be private.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
