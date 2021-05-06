MILFORD — Phyllis M. Carter, 92, of Milford, passed away Saturday (May 1, 2021) at Heritage Health in Hoopeston.
She was born Dec. 12, 1928, in Ash Grove Township, the daughter of Ernest and Ida (Froehling) Salmon.
Phyllis married Lloyd “Sonny” Carter on Aug. 6, 1949, in Woodworth. He preceded her in death Nov. 29, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Gene Salmon.
Surviving are three sons, Bruce (Deborah) Carter, of Fithian, Joe (Diana) Carter, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Tim Carter, of Petaluma, Calif.; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
After graduating from high school, Mrs. Carter worked for a time in the office at the Milford Township High School. But most of her life, she embraced the role of mother and farm wife, assisting her husband in the fields and hauling grain to the local elevators. For many years, Phyllis also worked as the township bookkeeper while her husband served as supervisor of Stockland Township.
For a number of years, Mrs. Carter and her husband enjoyed square dancing with local friends. Phyllis also played the piano and organ and loved hosting Bridge games. She had a keen interest in reading about religion, politics and health-related issues. She was known for her extraordinary, homemade chocolate chip cookies.
Mrs. Carter was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Milford and often listened to services on the radio or online when she could no longer attend in person. She loved her family unconditionally and was a person of deep faith, strength and persistence throughout her long life.
Memorials may be sent to Our Savior Lutheran Church or to the Milford District Library.
Services and burial will take place at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
