Phyllis Bernhard

MANHATTAN — Phyllis M. Bernhard (nee Stukel), 96, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully Thursday (June 24, 2021) at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet.
Surviving are one daughter, Donna Jagmin, of Frankfort; three sons, John (Mary), of Manhattan, Richard, of New Lenox, and Thomas (Joyce), of Columbia City, Ind.; four grandsons and three granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Dr. James (Joan) Stukel, of Chicago; two sisters-in-law, Lois Bernhard and Mary Agnes (Donald) McLaughlin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Phillip and Julia Stukel; her husband of 67 years, Donald Bernhard; one son-in-law, Larry Jagmin; and one brother-in-law, Leo Bernhard.
Phyllis farmed with her husband for many years in the Green Garden area.
She was a graduate of St. Francis Academy, class of 1942.
Phyllis was a devoted member of St. Joseph Parish in Manhattan.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow shortly after that at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at St. Joseph Church, 240 W. North St., Manhattan. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Parish or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
