Phyllis Benoit Hendron, a lifelong Kankakee resident and native, passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2020, in her home surrounded by her children.
Phyllis June Benoit was born January 9, 1933 to Sally and Ray Benoit. Phyllis was a graduate of Saint Patrick’s High School where she was President of the Student Association and majorette of the schools marching band. She attended Loretto Height College in Denver, Colorado and graduated from Barat College of the Sacred Heart, Lake Forest, Illinois. As a philosophy major she selected Thomas Merton as a concentration of study.
After college, she moved to Chicago and modeled with the Patricia Stevens agency. She was best known for her runway and sportswear modeling assignments. When her stylish elegance caught the eye of management at Bonwit Teller, they hired her as a sportswear buyer for Bonwit’s Chicago store.
While living in Chicago, she met Frederick Hendron Jr. They were married at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Kankakee, followed by a reception at the home of her parents.
Phyllis and Fred started their life and family in Denver, Colorado, and then moved to Southern California, raising their four children.
Kankakee was always home for her and family was clearly her core value, so bringing her young family back home was meant to be.
Phyllis quietly but devoutly supported all things Kankakee, following in her parents’ footsteps. She helped establish the Junior Service League of Kankakee and was a founding member. Prior to that, she was also a founding member of the Junior Service league of Riverside, California. She embraced that service organization’s vision to create opportunities for women to volunteer, contribute and provide financial support to their communities.
While raising her family she enjoyed membership at the Kankakee Country Club and cherished many happy times there with her family and lifelong friends. She welcomed her four children’s activities with joy — be it Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, PTA, or serving on the Parents Committees at the high schools, prep schools and universities they attended.
Phyllis was devout Catholic and a faithful member of Saint Patrick’s Church, where she received all her sacraments.
Her love for all things stylish and beautiful graced all who met her. She was a kind and loving mother and was the greatest blessing her children ever received.
We, her children, will miss her but she will live on in our hearts, our lives and our commitment to home.
She is survived by her children: Douglas of Kankakee, Sally Rae of Chicago and Kankakee, Scott of Ormond Beach Florida, Michael of Kankakee and brother Gary Benoit. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Fred and loving parents Sally and Ray Benoit.
Her children thank all who loved and appreciated their mother. A private family mass will be celebrated.
May the perpetual light of goodness surround her soul. Rest in peace, Mom.
