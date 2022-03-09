KANKAKEE — Phyllis M. Aprile, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (March 7, 2022) at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais.
She was born July 13, 1932, in Monee, the daughter of Elmer J. and Bernice (Janssen) Behrens. Phyllis married Sam Aprile on Oct. 7, 1950, in Chicago Heights. He preceded her in death Feb. 11, 2013.
Phyllis and her husband, Sam, established the first pizza restaurant in Kankakee, in 1953, Mama’s Pizza. They owned and operated Tony’s Pizza in Bradley and The Sirloin House in Kankakee. Phyllis and her husband opened Sammy’s Pizza in Kankakee, in 1961. Later in life, she worked for and retired from Kmart.
She enjoyed knitting and playing word games. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are one son, Samuel and Denise Aprile, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Samuel (Debra) Aprile, of Montgomery, Gavin (Elizabeth) Aprile, of Manteno, and Veronica Aprile, of Los Angeles, Calif.; four great-grandchildren, Dominick, Gavin, Cameron and Josephine; two sisters, Diane Behrens-Muehring, of Steger, and Janice and Terry Madsen, of De Motte, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Susan Aprile; one brother, Delmar Behrens; one brother-in-law, Ken Muehring; and one nephew, Keith Muehring.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, March 11, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.