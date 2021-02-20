Phillip Schutz

WILMINGTON — Phillip Peter Schutz, 60, of Wilmington, passed away Monday (Feb. 15, 2021) after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born July 9, 1960, in Waukegan, the son of Robert Ludwig and Anita Helen (Hitzman) Schutz. Phil married Elizabeth Leigh Robey on Oct. 4, 2003, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Phil retired in March of 2016 from Exelon Nuclear after 29 years. He worked as an environmental chemist at the Braidwood Station and as a nuclear plant operator at the Zion Station where he was known as “Big Fish.” He was an outdoor enthusiast, a proficient scuba diver, a master fisher and hunter and a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. Phil’s hobbies revolved around his creative talents and renowned problem solving skills. He could literally fix anything. He greatly enjoyed tinkering on projects with his son, was the family grill master, and loved to travel the world with his wife and friends.
Surviving are his wife; son, Duane, of Trevor, Wis.; brother, William; grandson, Nicholas Spiers, of Kenosha, Wis.; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Phil had a special bond with the cherished Gade-Audetat and Robey families; confidant Bess Little; longtime friends and farm partners, Renn Gade and Sherm Fields; and his many Exelon friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Robert and Christopher Schutz; and his cherished friend and mentor, William A. Gade.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate.
Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Burial will be at noon Tuesday, Feb. 23 in the Greenwood Cemetery, Reedsburg, Wis.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the Aldo Leopold Foundation online at aldoleopold.org/teach-learn/fellows-program/ or the Baraboo Range Preservation Association online at baraboorange.org.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.