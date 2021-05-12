Phillip Kaminski

WATSEKA — Phillip Dennis Kaminski, “Phil,” 71, of Watseka, passed away Feb. 16, 2021, at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
He was born Jan. 19, 1950, in Chicago, the son of Edward Sr. and Harriet Kaminski. Phil married Ingrid Kaminski. She survives and is currently living in GieBen, Germany.
Phil served our country in the U.S. Army E5 Sgt. Among his awards are: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze service stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expert Badge (Rifle and Pistol) and Army Commendation Medal with one Oak leaf cluster.
In addition to his wife, surviving are his sons, Kevin Kaminski (Betina) and Steven Kaminski (Frauke), all of GieBen, Germany. Other family members include his sisters, Barbara Kielman (Raymond), of Lowell, Ind., and Nancy Kurowski (John), of Bourbonnais; brothers, the late Jerome Kaminski, formerly of Steger, Edward Kaminski Jr. (Laura), of Serento, and Paul (the late Ronna) Kaminski, of Richmond, Texas. He had three grandchildren, Amy Lou Kaminski, of GieBen, Germany, Nelly Rae Kaminski, of GieBen, Germany, and Skyler Edward Kaminski, of GieBen, Germany; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood.