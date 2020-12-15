MANTENO — Phillip L. “Butch” Easter, 69, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 9, 2020).
He was born Oct. 24, 1951 in Cairo, a son of George L. and Clara J. (Fisher) Easter. On April 17, 1971, he married Lois M. Smith at the First Baptist Church of Manteno.
Butch worked at Caterpillar in Joliet for 30 years before his retirement.
Surviving are his loving wife, Lois M. Easter; his children, David (Lori) Easter, of Manteno, Daniel Easter, of Bradley, and Diana Marshall, of Manteno; three grandchildren, Hayley Easter, Mason Marshall and Max Marshall; as well as his brothers, Richard L. (Lori Lander) Easter, of Marseilles, and Jimmie D. (Elberta) Easter, of Watseka.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a brother, Mark E. Easter.
Butch was an active member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Manteno. He was very passionate about the Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief organization and loved to travel. He was a devoted father and grandfather to his family.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at First Baptist Church of Manteno. A private service will be held, with the Rev. David Peterman officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno.
Everyone is being asked to please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family, church, and the funeral home staff, thank you for your cooperation.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief online at ibsa.org/dr/.
