MANTENO — Phillip C. Ditta, 90, of Manteno and formerly of Frankfort, passed away Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020) at Gilman Healthcare Center in Gilman.
He was born July 18, 1929, in Chicago, the son of Louis Ditta and Antoniette Uzzardo Ditta. Phillip married Janet Beyer Ditta on Sept. 23, 1950, at Sacred Heart Church, Palos Hill.
Phillip was a farrier at many different harness racing tracks. He also worked for Sinclair Cartage as a truck diver,
He had a passion for horses and rebuilding Model A and Model T Fords.
Surviving are his wife; sons and daughter-in-law, John (Paula) Ditta, of Kankakee, and Robert Ditta, of Kankakee; sister and brother-in-law, Pat (sister-in-law) and John Prindeville, of Palos Hills; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a sister, Joanne Branciacco.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, until the 5:30 p.m. service at Jensen Funeral Home, 1200 N. Convent, Bourbonnais
Memorials may be made to Riverside Cancer Institute in Bourbonnais.
