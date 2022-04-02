POINCIANA, Fla. — Phillip Michael Causer, of Poinciana, Fla., and formerly of Marco Island, Fla., and Kankakee, passed away March 23, 2022, at AdventHealth Hospice in Lake Wales, Fla., after a courageous 10-month battle with cancer.
He was born March 29, 1949, in Kankakee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Causer and Vivian Jensen Causer.
Surviving is his bride of almost 36 years, the former Linda Hubert LaCost, whom he married May 23, 1986, in Marco Island, Fla.
Also surviving are his stepson, Michael (Tara) LaCost, of Kankakee; stepdaughter, Jodi (Michael) Krakar, of Oviedo, Fla.; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kennedy, Kenzie and Jace LaCost, all of Kankakee, Jonathan Woods, of Oviedo, Fla., and Kennedy (Jack) Cassidy and great-grandson, Ford Cassidy, all of Oviedo, Fla. Mike is also survived by his siblings, including his brothers, William Causer, of Kankakee, David (Mary) Causer, of Kankakee, and Jerry (Julie) Causer, of Pontiac; sister, Donna Ohrt, of Herscher; and more than 50 nieces and nephews.
While in Kankakee, Mike worked many years at Davidson’s Pub.
In Florida, he was the owner of P.M. Causer Painting and was also the seafood manager at Publix in Marco Island.
Mike enjoyed boating, fishing and diving. He never knew a stranger and greeted everyone he met with his perpetual bright smile. Mike traveled the world with his wife, but what Grandpa Mike loved most was the time he could spend with his grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life for Mike Causer from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4, at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club, Kankakee. Please come by and share a “Mike story.” Storytelling will begin at 6 p.m.