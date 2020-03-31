BRADLEY — Philip Glen Tucker, 83, of Bradley, passed away Friday (March 27, 2020) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
He was born March 6, 1937, in Rosiclare, the son of James V. and Eula (Marglin) Tucker.
Philip is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of Bradley; daughter, Yvonne Loquist, of Lansing; sister, E. Janetta Tucker-Willioms, of Arlington, Texas; and two grandchildren, Timothy and Daniel Loquist.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
Philip retired from Armstrong after 33 years of service. He retired 28 years ago.
A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
