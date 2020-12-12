WATSEKA — Philip Todd Erwin, age 47, of Madison, Wis. and formerly of Watseka, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 4, 2020.
He was born July 29, 1973, in Watseka, the son of Donna (Daschner) Leiding and William Erwin.
After graduating from high school, Philip received a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and then achieved his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Philip made Madison, Wis., his home and worked as a quality scientist.
He enjoyed reading, playing board games and simply being with family.
Surviving are his father, William (Judy) Erwin; mother, Donna Leiding; and sister, Sarah (Ali Olsen) Erwin; along with many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
No services will be held at this time.
Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society online at giveshelter.org.
Funeral arrangements are by Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care in Madison, Wis.
Please sign his online guestbook at gundersonfh.com.
