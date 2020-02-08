BOURBONNAIS — Philip R. Dominguez, 31, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at his home.
He was born on Dec. 27, 1988, in Kankakee, the son of Patricia Garrett.
Philip was a cashier at Circle K in Kankakee. He enjoyed playing video games and hanging out with his niece, Amelia. He read the Bible every day.
Surviving are his mother, Patricia Garrett, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Patrick Dominguez, of Bourbonnais; his maternal grandmother, Lila Pippin, of Kankakee; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandfather, Gene Pippin; one aunt, Linda McKay; and one sister-in-law, Angela Dominguez.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!