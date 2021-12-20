Philip Carlson

DONOVAN — Philip A. Carlson, 79, of Donovan, passed away Thursday (Dec. 16, 2021) at his home.
He was born Oct. 16, 1942, in Watseka, the son of Haymond “Sie” and Louise Angeline (Johnson) Carlson. He married Deborah Chapelle on Aug. 8, 1992, at Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais. She survives.
In addition to his wife, Deborah Carlson, of Donovan; he is survived by two sons, Derek Carlson, of Watseka, and Rick Noto, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Alise Recinos, of California; one granddaughter, Annabella Recinos; two brothers, Brian Lee Carlson, of Metropolis, and Paul “Pup” (Glenda) Carlson, of Watseka.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one infant sister, Nancy Carlson.
Philip was a former Donovan Fire Department Fire Chief. He was a lifetime member of the Boy Scouts of America, where he received several awards. In 1960 he became an Eagle Scout and in 1983 he received his highest honor, The Silver Beaver. Philip was a 20-year member of the Disciples of Christ Church in Watseka, and attended the Covenant Federated Church in Kentland. He worked as an electrician for Ford Motor Company in Chicago Heights for 40 years.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Covenant Federated Church in Kentland, with the Rev. Wayne Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in Beaver Cemetery in Donovan.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Disciples of Christ Churches.
