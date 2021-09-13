MANTENO — Peter Safiran, 77, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Sept. 9, 2021) at his home.
He was born Sept. 8, 1944, in Chicago Heights, the son of Stanley and Florence Safiran. On Jan. 22, 1966, he married Cathy Ryerson at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Surviving are his wife, Cathy; children, Raymond Safiran, of Victor, Idaho, and Deborah (John Thompson) Safiran, of Manteno; a sister, Dorothy Hendricks, of Oro Valley, Ariz.; a brother; Michael (Delores) Safiran, of New Lenox; four grandchildren, Hannah Goodman, Alex Safiran, Lance Safiran and Jack Thompson; eight nieces; and 13 nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Jack Safiran, Stanley Safiran Jr., and Edward Safiran; sisters, Martha Currier, Phyllis Hebble and Mary Lou Dellibac; and a daughter-in-law, Carolann Safiran.
Peter worked at Ropers in Bradley, then found his true calling as a merchant of antiques and collectables, until 2017.
He enjoyed fishing on the Kankakee River, watching the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, going to flea markets, and spending time at his grandchildren’s activities.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno. Burial will be in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery in Bourbonnias.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais or the Manteno Fire Department.