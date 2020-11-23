MANTENO — Peter Kiousis, 93, of Manteno, passed away Nov. 13, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born May 4, 1927, in New York City, a son of Angeline (Arnotis) Kiousis.
He enjoyed his time as a greeter at Mayberry Junction in Manteno.
Surviving are his loving wife, Arleen J. Kiousis, of Manteno; his children, Nick (Karen) Kiousis, of Burr Ridge, Mark Kiousis, of Steger, Roberta (John) Davies, of Bourbonnais, and Allen (Laura) LoCascio, of Manteno; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
