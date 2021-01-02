KANKAKEE — Perry J. Roberts, 58, of Kankakee and formerly of Momence, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 29, 2020) at his home.
He was born June 16, 1962, in Kankakee, the son of John R. and Nancy Martin Roberts.
Surviving are his daughter, Brittany (Chris) Moek, of Lowell, Ind.; one son, Mayson (Clarissa) Roberts, of Bradley; his mother, Nancy (Jim) Vickery, of Momence; one sister, Tarri K. Roberts, of Florence, Ala.; one brother, Barry “Boo” (Tanya) Roberts, of Indianapolis, Ind.; two granddaughters, Everly Moek and Charlie Roberts; two nephews and one niece, Christopher and Jonathan St. Peter and Sadie Roberts; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Perry worked as a painter in an auto body repair shop.
He lived a simple life, but loved working on cars, his favorite part was painting them.
Perry loved spending time with family and friends, especially with his granddaughters.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be at a later date in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
