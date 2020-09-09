WATSEKA — Perry Eugene Lober, 79, was born in Cissna Park, the son of Alpha and Anna (Heiberger) Lober, on Jan. 31, 1941. Perry was peacefully welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 3, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away, following a brief illness.
Perry married the love of his life, Mary Jo (Barth) Lober on May 7, 1961. During their 59 years of marriage, they created a loving home to three children, Tracey (Pat) Dowdle, Troy Lober and Travis (Nila) Lober. They were also blessed with seven grandchildren, Riley and Hunter Dowdle, Graham and Mallory Lober, and Tristan, Ethan and Miles Lober.
He graduated from Cissna Park High School and Peoria Barber College.
Perry began his career as a licensed barber. In 1972, Perry moved his family to Watseka, changed careers and began working as a lineman for CIPS/Ameren power company until his retirement in 2004.
Perry and Mary Jo did everything together. They enjoyed traveling between their homes in Watseka and Sun City for 19 years.
He had many hobbies, he and Mary Jo loved to take drives, exploring little towns and collect antiques along the way. He loved to visit his children and grandchildren. Perry loved basketball and was quite talented, playing for Cissna Park Red Devils with his little cheerleader Mary Jo always at his side.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Merwin Lober; and one sister, Laverne Bell.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Jo; his children and grandchildren; one brother, Darrel Lober; and one sister, June Kraft.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley West Team X, 9432 West Peoria, Peoria AZ 85345 or Trinity Church, 1658 East Walnut St., Watseka IL 60970.
There will be a celebration of life to honor Perry at later date at Trinity Church in Watseka.
