Peggy Williams

BOURBONNAIS — Peggy S. Williams, 62, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (March 14, 2021) at her home in Bourbonnais.
She was born Jan. 11, 1959, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ernest Randle and Magnolia Stewart. Peggy was married to Robert Williams, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death.
Peggy was employed at CSL Behring.
She attended Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee, where she served on the Mission Ministry.
Surviving are her sons, Tyrolia Stewart and George Gidding II, both of Kankakee; daughter, Shakelia Spearman, of Peoria; sisters, Renee Stewart and Rachel Stewart, both of Kankakee, Polly Stewart, of Minneapolis, Minn., Virginia Stewart, of Peoria, Ester Bogan and Maybell Brown, both of Kankakee; brothers, Howard (Gail) Stewart, of Kankakee, Richard (Voneva) Randle, of Battle Creek, Mich., Kenneth (Michelle) Randle, and Pastor Carl (Bobbie) Randle Sr., all of Kankakee; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ernest Randle and Magnolia Stewart; three brothers, Arthur Randle, Ernest Randle Jr. and Terry L. Stewart; six sisters, Julianne Stewart, Beatrice Cottrell, Earline Stewart, Josie M. Randle, Ernestine Randle and Genevieve Stewart.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 27, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee, with Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. officiating.
Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are REQUIRED and Social Distancing will be practiced.
