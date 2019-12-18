Peggy Lou Miller, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 8, 2019, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
No services are planned at this time.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Peggy was born Aug. 12, 1930, in Kankakee, the daughter of John and Ethal (Phillips) James.
She was a city clerk with the Kankakee Police Department. Peggy had retired.
Peggy married Howard Miller on June 2, 1951. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law, Mary (Jim) Clark, of Kankakee, Rebecca (Raymond) Znidarsich, of Watertown, Conn., Gloria (Larry) Hines, of Clifton, and Nona (Gary) Sthay, of Kankakee; 19 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Jack and Bob James.
