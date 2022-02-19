Peggy Lecour

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
For the Kankakee River...Wilmington...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River ice may
also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected Saturday morning.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain, snowmelt and river ice.
* WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to continue a slow rise the
next few days, except for localized areas downstream of the
gauge near an ice jam.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in open
areas, due to wind gusts to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Blowing and drifting snow resulting in snow covered
roads, sharply reduced visibility and hazardous travel
conditions, primarily in open and rural areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
BOURBONNAIS — Peggy Lecour, 89, passed peacefully Tuesday (Feb. 15, 2022) at Citadel of Bourbonnais residence home. She will be remembered as a woman who loved life, a talented artist and loyal friend.
Born Margaret Ann Randles on April 13, 1932, in Kankakee; she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, L. Paul Lecour Jr.; her parents, Katherine Doolin Randles and Marshall A. Randles; and brother, Richard M. Randles.
Mrs. Lecour attended St. Patricks High School and graduated from Kankakee High School. She lived on the East Coast for many years, working in the men’s fashion industry in New York City before marrying Lecour and relocating to Peoria.
Surviving are her son, W. David Hammond, of Vermont; and daughter, Peggy Ann Swanlund, of California; three grandchildren, Nierika Hammond Nims and Julian Hammond, both of Massachusetts, and John Swanlund, of California; great-granddaughter, Maya Nims, of Massachusetts; two brothers, James M. Randles, of Virginia, and Lawrence R. Randles, of New York; a sister, Mary Lu Laffey, of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
In Peoria, Mrs. Lecour was active as a performer and supporter of Peoria Players Theatre and Corn Stock Theatre. She celebrated her 60th birthday by signing up for tap dance lessons and enrolling in art extension classes at Bradley University. It was there that she rekindled her desire to paint and realized her watchwords would become
“Color is joy.” Drawing inspiration from the Impressionists, she found subjects in her garden, her home and from places she and her husband discovered while traveling across the country and around the world.
Active with the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, Mrs. Lecour served on its board of directors. In 2017, she was honored with the organization’s Outstanding Member Award. She was elected both secretary and vice president of the Kankakee Art League. Her work appeared at the Kankakee County Historical Society Museum, Strawberry Festivals, Wright in Kankakee events at the Bradley House and annual Arts & Crafts Strolls. One-woman shows spotlighted her work at Iroquois County Old Courthouse Museum, Watseka, the Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery, Kankakee and at The Merchandise Mart in Chicago.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Cremation rites were accorded by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.