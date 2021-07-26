GILMAN — Pauline Siebert, 89, of Gilman, passed away Saturday (July 24, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Aug. 16, 1931, in Wing, a daughter of William and Mary Ash Crandall. Pauline was married to David Siebert. He preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; four brothers; and two sisters.
Surviving are one daughter, Dena (Steve) Reynolds, of Loda; one son, Dale (Sheila) Ecker, of Gilman; nine stepchildren; two grandchildren, Derek (Dana) Cobb, of Gilman, and Erica (Eddy) Turner, of Watseka; two stepgrandchildren, Chris and Karen McCubbins; one sister, Rita Ray, of Sabattus, Maine; along with many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pauline was a member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gilman. She enjoyed playing cards, fishing and gardening.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gilman, with Lynn Clukin officiating. Burial will be in Del Rey Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St Paul’s Lutheran Church, The American Cancer Society or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
