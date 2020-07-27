Pauline Melson

WATSEKA — Pauline I. Melson, 98, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (July 23, 2020) at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.
Pauline was born April 21, 1922, in Dunnington, Ind., the daughter of John and Catherine (Gick) Schmidt. She married Earl Langellier, in Indiana, on Sept. 30, 1942. They farmed together in Indiana for many years. He preceded her in death May 10, 1963. Pauline later met Francis L. Melson at a company Christmas party; and they were married June 27, 1970, in Watseka. He preceded her in death Jan. 1, 2017.
In addition to each of her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Michelle Bush; one son, Michael Langellier; one grandchild, Jim Koester; six brothers, Herman, Ervin, Charles, Cecil, James and Joseph Schmidt; and three sisters, Rita LaBeau, Anita Mae Smith and Rose Mary Puetz.
Surviving are three daughters, Donna (Roy) Koester, of Watseka, Pam (David) Harvey, of Watseka, and Rita Ballou, of Leesburg, Va.; one son-in-law, Ed Bush, of Cissna Park; one stepdaughter, Sherrie (Bill) Ferguson, of Eldon, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Pauline was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. She enjoyed dancing, reading and spending time with her family.
Private visitation and funeral services will be at St. Edmund Catholic Church due to coronavirus restrictions, with burial to follow in G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to St. Edmund Catholic Church or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
