CUSTER PARK — Pauline Martha Harms (nee DuBois), 94, of Custer Park, passed away peacefully Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at her home.
She was born Jan. 26, 1926, in Aroma Park, the daughter of Paul Edgar and Martha Magdelna (nee King) DuBois. Her parents preceded her in death.
She married Clarence “Smokey Joe” Harms on Jan. 8, 1944, in Bonfield. He preceded her in death Sept. 23, 2002.
Pauline was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield.
She, along with her husband, Clarence, farmed in the Custer Park area for many years.
Pauline also drove a school bus for the Reed-Custer School District and eventually retired as a clerk from the U.S. Postal Service in Kankakee.
In her free time, she greatly enjoyed playing cards.
Surviving are one son, Neil (Phyllis) Harms, of Braidwood; three daughters, Sandra (Dave) Hibbard, of Munising, Mich., Paula Hinich, of Bonfield, and Lori (Tim) Freehill, of Roberts; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Larry Alan Harms; two grandchildren, Bryan Harms and Robin Bauer; three great-grandchildren, Lauren Bauer, Vivian Grace Hinich and Adaline Grace Hinich; and three brothers, Edgar Joseph, Lester King and Ralph Pershing DuBois.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
All attendees are required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield, with the Rev. Dwight Wyeth officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Custer Park Fire Department, or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
