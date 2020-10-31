Paul Yohnka

KANKAKEE — Paul A. Yohnka, 76, of Kankakee, passed away after a short illness Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation took place Friday evening at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Services are on Saturday, Oct. 31, for family only.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee School District 111 Fine Arts Department.
Paul was born March 5, 1944, in Chebanse, the first child of William A. and Rell Berns Yohnka. He then became the cool older brother of four siblings.
He graduated from Central High School in 1962 and completed his Master of Fine Arts at Northern Illinois University in 1968. He taught art at Sheldon High School for three years, then decided to move west, where he continued teaching art in the Clark County School system in Las Vegas for 30 years. In addition to teaching art, he wrote verses for Hallmark and American Greetings cards, coached basketball and was a freelance artist. He famously won a 1979 Corvette for his entry in a Planters’ Nuts ad contest. In 2006, he and his wife Linda (Giertz) moved back to Illinois, where he became part of the Kankakee arts scene and a frequent spectator at the Kankakee Speedway.
Throughout his life, Paul had a talent for storytelling and he was never happier than when he was making people laugh. Right now, he would probably like for us to make some joke about who still owes him money.
Surviving are his wife, Linda, of Kankakee; his daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Mitch Bradshaw, of Crossville, Tenn.; his daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Shawn Moore, of Pahrump, Nev. and their children Alex Moore and Riley (Cody) Jennings; and his son, Jesse Yohnka and Jesse’s fiance Shelley, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., and their children, Ryin, Jasper, Catherine, Madeline and Nolan.
Also surviving are his aunt, Donna (Yohnka) Saathoff; his uncle, Norman (Nancy) Yohnka; sister, Susanne Hildebrand, of Jackson, Mo., and her children, Brooke (Bobby) Clubbs and Krista (Chad) Davidson; sister and brother-in-law, Delores “Dodie” and Sam Ashmore, of Springfield, and their daughters, Emily Moorman, Beth Ashmore, Kate (Donald) Watson and Lori (Chance) Ruppel; his sister-in-law, Terry Yohnka, of Kankakee, Bill and Jen Yohnka, Bob Yohnka and Dr. Michelle Keeling, Betsy (Chris) Benoit and Becca (Chad) Patton; and sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Thomas Anderson, of Chicago, and her daughter, Frances. He is also survived by his first wife, Susan (Smits) Knorr; 26 great-nephews and great-nieces, as well as all the honorary niblings who called him “Uncle Paul.”
Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Rell Yohnka; his brother-in-law, James Hildebrand; and his favorite brother and best friend, Dennis Yohnka.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!