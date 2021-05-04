paul snider

KANKAKEE — Paul Robert Snider, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (May 1, 2021) at his home.
He was born Sept. 29, 1935, in Morton, the son of John Robert and Helen (Shroyer) Snider. Paul married Betty Ann Scheibling on Dec. 4, 1954, in Kankakee.
Paul owned and operated Snider’s Nursery Inc. in Kankakee.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served two years.
Paul was of the Christian faith.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Ann Snider, of Kankakee; two daughters and one son-in-law, Paula Lorance, of Kankakee, and Angela and Dustin Bury, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Brandon (Casey) Lorance, Jacob (Sarah) Lorance, Skylar Garretson and Scarlett Bury; two great-grandchildren, Amalia Lorance and Ayrianna Goodson; two sisters, Evangeline Ruth Hopper, of Kankakee, and Charlotte Moore, of Kankakee; and one sister-in-law, Jackie Emrich, of Houston, Texas.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, John Allen Snider; and two brothers-in-law, Dr. Jesse Victor Hopper and Robert Moore.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Byron Brown and the Rev. Dana Brown will officiate the service.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
