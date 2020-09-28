BOURBONNAIS — Paul T. “Slip” Boudreau, 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Nov. 27, 1929, in Bourbonnais, the son of Eugene and Anna Lambert Boudreau. Paul married Rolaine Tetrault on Aug. 27, 1949, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. She preceded him in death June 20, 2011.
Slip was a retired mechanical engineer for A.O. Smith Corporation.
He enjoyed woodworking. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
Slip was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, where he served as a longtime usher and eucharistic minister.
Surviving are four sons and four daughters-in-law, Michael and Cynde Boudreau, of Greenwood, S.C., Stephen and Sally Boudreau, of Noblesville, Ind., Patrick and Kathryn Boudreau, of Clifton, and Paul and Susan Boudreau, of Bourbonnais; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Christine and Jeffrey Jacob, of Bourbonnais, Deborah and Doug Vause, of Sylvania, Ohio, and Barbara and Robert Kling, of Bourbonnais; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Dorothy Mayotte, of Bourbonnais.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lambert, Thomas and Roger; and one sister, Marie Reine Johnston.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
