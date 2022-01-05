HOOPESTON — Paul J. Martin, 87, of Hoopeston, passed away at 8:05 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021, at his daughter’s home in St. Anne.
He was born Sept. 19, 1934, in St. Anne, the son of Paul C. and Lula C. (Ponton) Martin. He married Janett Witthoft on Sept. 24, 1955. She preceded him in death in 1991. He later married Judy Clements on Nov. 23, 1993, in Watseka. She preceded him in death May 6, 2021.
Surviving are one daughter, Janice K. (Ray) Whitten, of St. Anne; one son, Scott A. Martin, of Aiken, S.C.; one stepdaughter, Kim Emelander, of South Haven, Mich.; two stepsons, John (Heidi) Busler, of Green Valley, and Lon Busler, of Allegan, Mich.; five grandchildren, Andrew (Hilary) Martin, Kate (Rob) Burgess, Samantha Whitten, Nastassia (David) Kronika and Jennifer (Brian) Jensen; eight stepgrandchildren, Ashlynn Busler, Cole Busler, Jessica Borah, Cody Emelander, Tucker Emelander, Madi Busler, Aericka Westerfield and Kaityln Busler; six great-grandchildren, Wesley Burgess, Anna Burgess, Lucas Dexter, Jeanette Kronika, Henry Kronika and Harold Jensen; and one stepgreat-grandchild, Gideon Emelander.
In addition to Janett and Judy, Paul was also preceded in death by his parents.
Paul worked in the maintenance department for General Foods in Kankakee, for 32 years. He served in the U.S. National Guard, where he also served six months of active duty. He attended the First Church of God in Hoopeston, and served on the Wellington Village Board.
He enjoyed flying radio-controlled airplanes, building things with his hands, and tinkering around.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. The Rev. Gary Milton will officiate. Following the service, cremation rites will be accorded; and burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign his online guestbook at anderson- funeral-home.com.