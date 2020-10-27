Paul Dandurand

MOMENCE — Paul L. Dandurand, 92, of Momence, passed away Saturday (Oct. 24. 2020) at his home.
He was born Nov. 2, 1927, in Bourbonnais, the son of Louis E. and Alma G. Remillard Dandurand. Paul married Marilyn J. Albert on May 6, 1950, in Momence. She preceded him in death Sept. 9, 2013.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Stephen (Rebecca) Dandurand, of Momence; daughter and son-in-law, Diana (Steve) Pommier, of St. Anne; six grandchildren, Laura (Karl) Meyer, Daniel (Whitney) Dandurand, Douglas (Michelle) Dandurand, Jennifer (Tyson) Way, Mandy (Luke) Benoit and Katie (Aaron) Pitts; 14 great-grandchildren, Ben, Lukas and Grace Meyer, Dominic Dandurand, Raelynn and Ryder Dandurand, Trevor and Madison Way, Lucy, Anthony, Kate and Leo Benoit, and Andrew and Adam Pitts. He is also survived by one sister, Theresa Madsen; his special friend, Wanda Stetzo, of Momence; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Adrian, Raymond, Leon and Richard Dandurand; one sister, Brunette Dandurand; and one son, Daniel Dandurand.
Paul was a local farmer.
He served in the U.S. Army Occupation Force World War II.
Paul was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.
He enjoyed playing cards and traveling on bus trip tours. He loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Rev. Peter Jankowski will officiate.
Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence. The Momence Honor Guard will provide graveside military rites.
Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Uplifted Care, Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
