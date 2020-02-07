BRADLEY — Paul Boie Jr., 87, of Bradley, went to be with the Lord on Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020).
He was born Nov. 25, 1932, in Anna, the son of Paul Boie Sr. and Ada (Toler) Boie.
Paul married Patricia (Acuff) Boie on Oct. 9, 1955; and they raised three children, and had a loving marriage for 64 years.
He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and went on to work as an auto collision technician at Supreme Body Shop in Joliet, for many years.
After suffering a stroke, Paul continued to enjoy life and remained as active as possible.
Paul was a born-again christian, and previously served as a deacon and bus driver for Faith Baptist Church in Bourbonnais.
He will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who whole-heartedly loved his wife, children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his spouse, Patricia; two sons, Daniel (Marcia), of Bourbonnais, and Joseph (Eileen), of Surprise, Ariz.; one daughter, Sharon (Brian) Milone, of Orlando, Fla.; and Rich Milton, of Bradley, who we considered like an adopted son. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren and three great- grandsons who always put a smile on his face and brought him great joy.
Paul enjoyed life, and most of all, loved spending time with family.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, until the 7 p.m. memorial service, both at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno. Burial will be Monday, Feb. 10, in Anna.
Please sign his online guestbook at brownfuneralhomemanteno.com.
