Patrick M. Zugg, 63, of Momence, passed away Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at his home.
He was born Oct. 22, 1955, in Rensselaer, Ind., the son of Cecil F. Zugg and Margaret Pazour. Patrick married Jill M. Gilbert on Oct. 15, 1977, in Momence. She survives.
Also surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Danielle (Sean) Lambert, of Momence, Jen (Dan) Johnson, of Bourbonnais, and Amanda (Brian) Schnepf, of Momence; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Rose (Rick) Africano, of Kankakee, and Margaret (Dean) Goessman, of Sesser; one brother, Jack Zugg; and his mother-in-law, Phyllis Gilbert, of Momence. He was a “heart and soul papa” to six grandchildren, Lennon Lambert, Jude Lambert, Ethan Johnson, Liam Johnson, Aiden Schnepf and Alaina Schnepf.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Patsy Rantz.
He owned and proudly operated Patrick M. Zugg Insurance Services in Momence.
Patrick was a member of the St. George Catholic Church, the Momence Boat Club and member of the 50 Amp Fuse band, where he was a percussionist.
He enjoyed golfing, and watching Notre Dame sports. He loved his family. He spent countless hours attending, and even coaching, sporting events of his grandchildren. Pat loved life and being involved in his small little town of Momence, where he poured his “heart and soul.”
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to his grandchildrens’ education.
