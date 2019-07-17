Patrick C. O’Connor, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (July 14, 2019).
He was born June 13, 1952, in Chicago, the son of Norbert and Betty O’Connor. Patrick married Beverly Senesac on June 17, 1978. She preceded him in death Jan. 13, 2006.
Patrick retired from the Kankakee County Highway Department. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Kankakee. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed riding ATVs with and being in the company of his friends.
Surviving are one son, Ryan O’Connor, of Estero, Fla.; one daughter, Kara O’Connor and Shawn Arseneau, of Davenport, Iowa; and three grandchildren, Andrew DeNoyer and Addison O’Connor, both of Davenport, Iowa, and Alexander O’Connor, of Clifton.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
