Patrick A. Buckman, 72, of Manteno, passed away Monday (July 15, 2019) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
He was born Feb. 24, 1947, in Kankakee, the son of Harold and Joan Stuckey Buckman. Patrick married Eugenia Ferrell on Nov. 28, 2015, in Manteno.
Patrick was a veteran and retired from the U.S. Army. He was a three-time Commander “Triple Crown” of the VFW in Europe. He enjoyed attending church and was a member of Manteno Church of the Nazarene. Patrick enjoyed watching sports and eating good food.
Surviving are his wife, Eugenia Buckman, of Manteno; one daughter, Rose Buckman, of Louisville, Ky.; two stepsons, Winfred Burns, of Holland, Mich., and Ludwig (Ingrid) Greubell; one stepdaughter, Wendi Burns, of Calumet City; five grandchildren; four sisters, Jill Carlson, of Lincoln, Neb., Jeri Brauman, of Manteno, Robin (Don) Havis, of Chicago, and Laurie (Norvel) Love, of Manteno; and one brother, Daniel (Laurie) Buckman, of Bonfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Manteno Church of the Nazarene in Manteno. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Manteno Church of the Nazarene.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!