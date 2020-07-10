BONFIELD -- Patrick V. Buckley, 68, of Bonfield, passed away April 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 24, 1952, in Kankakee, the son of Vincent and Eileen (Lafond) Buckley. Patrick married Debra McAndrews on July 7, 1973, in Herscher.
Patrick was a retired truck driver. He collected John Deere toy tractors and 1/64 scale trucks.
He was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife, Debra Buckley, of Bonfield; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Andrew and Lisa Buckley, of Herscher, and Mathew and Mary Buckley, of Kankakee; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Buckley, Nikolas Buckley, Connor Buckley, Colton Buckley, Colby Buckley, Al Robbins, McKinley Robbins, Madyson Robbins and Mia Robbins; three sisters and four brothers-in-law, Janellen and Patrick Brouillet, of Kankakee, Theresa and Rome Hubert, of Bourbonnais, Kathy and Stan Gremar, of Bourbonnais, and Mike Gierke, of Kankakee; and five brothers and four sisters-in-law, Bernard and Paula Buckley, James Buckley, Alan and Bonnie Buckley, Greg and Edith Buckley, and Francis and Angela Buckley, all of Kankakee.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Mary Gierke; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Velma McAndrews.
A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, July 13, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!