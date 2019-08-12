Patricia A. “Pat” Wingerter, 89, of Martinton, passed away Friday (Aug. 9, 2019) at Amita Health Heritage Village in Kankakee.
She was born July 19, 1930, in Chicago, the daughter of Charles and Mary Agnes Youing Achten. Pat married Robert F. Wingerter on March 15, 1948, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Sept. 12, 2005.
Pat enjoyed gardening, reading and cooking.
She was an active parishioner at St. Martin Catholic Church in Martinton. Pat served as a volunteer for the funeral dinners and was also active in the CCW. She was a former president of the CCW and received the Woman of the Year award.
Surviving are four sons and three daughters-in-law, Robert and Nancy Wingerter, of Texas, James and Maria Wingerter, of Chandler, Ariz., Chuck and Tricia Wingerter, of Annandale, Va., and John Wingerter, of Goodyear, Ariz.; five daughters and five sons-in-law, Diana and Roger Menard, of Tower Hill, Donna and Chris Gertsch, of Olney, Patricia and Chris Jones, of Bourbonnais, Charlotte and David Douglas, of Watseka, and Colleen and Wally Frohling, of San Antonio, Texas; 37 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald Achten, of Kankakee, and Robert Achten, of Casa Grande, Ariz.; and two brothers-in-law, George Wingerter, of Martinton, and William Wingerter, of Braidwood.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two granddaughters, Kathleen and Sherry; two grandsons, David and Robert; one brother, Charles Achten; and one sister, Shirley Achten.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne, with the Rev. Pete Jankowski celebrating the Mass. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
