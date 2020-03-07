MONEE — Patricia J. Stone, 86, of Monee, passed away peacefully Feb. 23, 2020, at University of Chicago Ingalls Hospital in Harvey.
She was born March 2, 1933, the daughter of David W. Brownfield and Dorothy A. (nee Schumaker) Morrical, in Kankakee. Her parents preceded her in death.
Patricia was employed as a secretary by various businesses throughout her career in Kankakee. She was a long-time resident of Kankakee, until she moved to her beloved home in Golf Vista Estates in Monee, in May of 1998.
She was active in her community and donated her time to the Monee Township offices.
Patricia enjoyed playing Bingo and cards with her neighbors and friends at Golf Vista Estates. She loved to sew and knit and donated countless hats, scarves and other knitted items to Monee Township and those in need.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 5323 W. Margaret St., Monee. Interment will be at a later date in St. Paul Cemetery, Monee.
