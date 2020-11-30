SHELDON — Patricia M. Shide, 66, of Sheldon, passed away Nov. 23, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Rob Bernotas officiating. Burial will follow in Buswell Cemetery in Kentland, Ind. Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
