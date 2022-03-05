...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /10
AM EST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
KANKAKEE — Patricia J. Pollett, 92, formerly of Kankakee, entered eternal life Feb. 23, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Pat was born July 17, 1929, in Ottawa, the daughter of Chester and Rose (Kerrigan) Jessen.
She married her high school sweetheart, Donald D. Pollett, on Feb. 5, 1949, at St. Edward’s Catholic Chapel, Jacksonville, Fla. He preceded her in death June 23, 2018.
Pat was a secretary for many years at General Foods Corporation in Kankakee. She retired in 1986, and moved to Chandler, Ariz.
She enjoyed reading, playing cards and spending time with her family.
Pat was a loving mother and is survived by six children, Jodeen (David) Drazy, Patricia Capanna, Kevin (Annette) Pollett, Keith (Michelle) Pollett, Linda (Dale) Nishijima and Jeffrey (Wendy) Pollett; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, preceding her in death were her parents; four brothers, William, Michael, John and Robert; and three sisters, Elaine, Betty and Rosemary.
A family and friends gathering will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Valley of the Sun Mortuary, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Road, Chandler, AZ 85248. A brief graveyard service will follow the celebration of life.
Memorials may be made to Aegis Hospice, 7227 E. Baseline Road, Suite 129, Mesa, AZ 85209.