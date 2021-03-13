MANTENO — Patricia Peggy Eaves, 85, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (March 10, 2021) at her home.
She was born May 5, 1935, in Chicago, the daughter of Harry and Marie (Koglin) Wiest.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with her son and daughters, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She worked at Anthony’s Pizza in Manteno.
Surviving are her daughters, Sharon (Dan) Corbett, Pat Sunter and Michelle Locklin; son, Kevin Pawlowski; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.
Memorials may be made to the South Suburban Humane Society.