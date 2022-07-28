BOURBONNAIS — Patricia L. “Patti” Matyasec, 69, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (July 26, 2022) at Journey Care Hospice at Rush Medical Center in Chicago.
She was born Aug. 25, 1952, in Salem, the daughter of Robert and Melba (Hodge) Crunk. Patti married Lawrence Matyasec on March 4, 1978, in Hickory Hills.
Patti retired from her teaching position with Kankakee School District 111 after 36 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and her master’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University.
She enjoyed cooking. She was dedicated to her students. Most of all, Patti loved spending time with her grandchildren and being at their beach house in Kiawah Island, S.C.
She was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are her husband of 44 years, Lawrence Matyasec, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Annie Matyasec (Keith Easter), of Bourbonnais, and Meghan Matyasec (Brian Marcotte), of Manteno; her mother and stepfather, Melba and George Nolte, of Sandoval; one brother, David Crunk, of Kell; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Debbie Matyasec, of Darien, and their children, Michael and Melissa; five grandchildren, Madison, Abby, Jessie, Stephan and Parker; mother-in-law, Mary Matyasec, of Hickory Hills; and special aunt, Maryann (Lanny) Hubble, of Odin.
Preceding her in death were her father, Robert Crunk; her son, Zachary Matyasec; and her father-in-law, Stephen Matyasec.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. also on Saturday, July 30, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.