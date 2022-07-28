patricia matyasec

BOURBONNAIS — Patricia L. “Patti” Matyasec, 69, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (July 26, 2022) at Journey Care Hospice at Rush Medical Center in Chicago.

She was born Aug. 25, 1952, in Salem, the daughter of Robert and Melba (Hodge) Crunk. Patti married Lawrence Matyasec on March 4, 1978, in Hickory Hills.

Patti retired from her teaching position with Kankakee School District 111 after 36 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and her master’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University.

