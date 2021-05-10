BOURBONNAIS — Patricia “Pat” D. Johnson, 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (May 6, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 13, 1939, in Champaign, the daughter of Roy and Marie (Fountain) Walters. Pat married Gary Johnson. He preceded her in death Feb. 15, 2017.
Pat retired from General Foods in 1986 and moved to Florida where she worked as a manager of a Hardee’s restaurant in Edgewater, Fla.
She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Kankakee.
Pat enjoyed stock car racing and owned a car with her husband and raced at the Kankakee and Santa Fe race tracks and she also enjoyed dining out. Most of all, she loved being with family, especially the big holiday get-togethers.
Surviving are a daughter, Judythe (Pete) Cotsones, of Bradley; a son, Thomas (Lois) LaPorte, of Bonfield; a stepdaughter, Deena (Jim) Leonard, of Fridley, Minn.; a stepson, Ken (Diane) Johnson, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley (David) McClelland, of Mulkeytown.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
The inurnment will be in Aroma Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.