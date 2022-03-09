KANKAKEE — Patricia Marie “Pat” Guenette, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (March 7, 2022) at Aperion Care in Bradley.
She was born June 28, 1939, in Kankakee, the daughter of Curtis and Alice (Skube) Burge. Pat married LaVerne Joseph Guenette on June 18, 1960, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Pat graduated from St. Joseph Seminary. She worked for 22 years at a law firm. Pat retired from Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, where she had been an executive secretary. She was a volunteer for the auxiliary fire department in West Kankakee and the Limestone Fire Department.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling, camping and doing photography. Most of all, Pat loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Pat was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, LaVerne Guenette, of Kankakee; one son, David Guenette, of Pekin; one daughter, Sharon and Forie Fortin, of Kankakee; one brother, Jerome and Linda Burge, of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; one sister, Marlene and Peter Pecchenino, of Kankakee; and four grandchildren, Trisha Guenette, Jessica Guenette, Sara Fortin and Tyler Fortin.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Beverly.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.